Castleisland to host stage finish at An Rás Tailteann

An RáS Tailteann, Ireland’s premier cycle race, comes to Castleisland on Thursday, June 16.

Teams from Ireland, USA, Scotland, Netherlands, England and the Isle of Man, as well as 22 county teams, will take part.

The 55km stage to Castleisland will depart the Horse and Jockey at 10.40am. It will take the riders through Thurles; Tipperary Town; Kilmallock; Charleville; Newmarket; Ballydesmond and the Rás will then enter Casleisland via Church Street.

It will turn right onto Main Street and left onto College Road and up Glounsharoon for a King of the Hills points classification.

It will then turn left onto the Limerck Road and take another left at the Mick Galwey Roundabout on the old Limerick Road towards Castleisland.

It will be hell for leather from there on as the finishing line approaches at the former Browne’s Mineral Water plant on Limerick Road at approximately 2:30pm.

There is a great history of cycling in Castleisland, and An Rás Tailteann, founded in 1953, has had numerous stage ends and starts on the town’s Main Street.

Finishing on Main Street now has been ruled out by the Rás organisers due to problems with the addition of a finishing loop, pedestrian crossings and traffic.

A lack of availability of suitable bed nights and accommodation has also dictated that all associated with the great event will leave Castleisland immediately afterwards, and the following morning’s stage start will take place in Newcastle West.