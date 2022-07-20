Castleisland Tidy Towns thank public as judges visit

Garvey‚Äôs SuperValu, Castleisland Manager, Sv©amus O‚ÄôConnor presenting Mary Walsh, Castleisland Tidy Towns with some of the hundreds of plants sponsored by the company for the towns hanging baskets.

The once annual church gate collection conducted by Castleisland Tidy Towns made a welcome return for the group at the weekend and the members wish to thank those who stood at the collection points and the people who contributed.

“This was our first collection since 2019 when Covid took over our lives. We have managed to continue our Tidy Towns activities within the Covid guidelines and entered the competition in 2021 and again this year,” said group spokesperson, Mary Walsh.

“Judging is taking place at present and we hope to have good results later in the year when we will be acknowledging all those who helped us along the way,” Mary added.

“We are lucky that we were still able to access grants from Kerry County Council and would like to acknowledge receipt of a grant of €1,000 from the Community Support Fund for the development of the Biodiversity area beside Muire Gan Smál school on the River Walk.

“This area is overgrown at the moment and the Hazel and Guelder Rose saplings that we planted in April are hidden. We are awaiting a delivery of some earth and have a variety of bee and insect friendly plants ready to go in.

“Tidy Towns also received a grant of €1,200 from the Communities Activities Fund to assist in the payment of insurance costs, maintenance of lawnmowers and strimmers and petrol for these. This grant is most welcome as it allows us the freedom to use our funding from the church gate collection to buy the plants that are needed to keep a continuous splash colour in the flower tubs and on the bridges and at Castleisland signs on the approach roads throughout the year.

“Cllr. Bobby O’Connell allocated the Tidy Towns the money for the hanging baskets on Main Street and on Church Street. He has been supporting us with this project every year since we started putting up the hanging baskets and we want to thank him for this support.

“We changed the type of flowers in the baskets this year and they are looking particularly well and hopefully will last longer into the autumn.

“Garvey’s SuperValu have come up trumps again this year by ordering and presenting us with hundreds of plants which are planted in the tubs, mainly on the Main Street.

“The most important thing for Tidy Towns members has always been that the town is well presented for locals and visitors to enjoy,” said Mary in conclusion.