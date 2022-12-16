Castleisland school celebrates soccer success on the treble

The St. Patrick’s Secondary School U-19 Soccer Team. Front from left: Ayrton Burke, Finn Nolan, David Healy, Cathal McElligott, Sean Collins, Carlo Terranova, Jack McElligott and Mint O’Connor. Back from left: Raymond O’Neill, Shane Browne, John O’Connor, Jack O’Donoghue, Conor Wilkinson, Ruaíri Bourke, Luvian Lang, Jack Brosnan, Cathal Brosnan and Ciarán Mangan.

Who needs the World Cup when you have not one, not two, but three school teams qualifying for quarter finals in their respective soccer competitions? asks St. Patrick’s Secondary School Deputy Principal. Tim Long on the back of an impressive winning streak for the College Road establishment.

St Patrick’s senior soccer team has qualified to play in the quarter final of the schools cup against Newport College Tipperary, having won 2-1 versus Tarbert Comprehensive.

Jack McElligott scored a goal in the first half and was matched in the second half by his brother, Cathal.

This fine display was a follow up from having overcome Desmond College in the first round by four goals to one, with superb strikes from Cathal Brosnan, Eoghan Shire, Ruairi Bourke and Finn Nolan.

The U-17 Soccer team had a close-fought local derby to win 1-0 against Castleisland Community College.

Finn Nolan was the scorer, with a well taken penalty awarded after some great attacking play. This success followed another win against Desmond College in the previous round with an accomplished 3-1 tally.

The team looks forward to its next encounter, with St Aidan’s or Bishopstown yet to contest their match to gain a place against St Pat’s.

Finally, the under U-15 soccer team rounded off a very exciting few weeks by winning 2-1 against a well organised team from Askeaton, with Michael Lenihan netting the two goals on the day. We await the draw for the next round to see who they will face.

All of these teams are currently training under the excellent guidance of teachers Martin Courtney and Kevin Fitzgerald.

“It is commitment by both team and management that has brought these teams as far as they have and we wish them continued success and congratulate them on their accomplishments so far this season,” said St. Pat’s Deputy Principal, Tim Long.