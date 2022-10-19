Castleisland school celebrates its county camogie champions

Castleisland Community College students and members of the Sliabh Luachra U-16 Camogie team which won the Kerry Division 2 League with a win over Causeway recently. Front from left: Sharon Fitzmaurice, Siobhan Mahony, Amber Heaton, Roisin Bell, Caoimhe Reidy and Aoibheann Cotter. Back from left: Isabelle Brosnan, Abigail Horan, Sarah West, Katie Griffin and team captain Amy O'Sullivan and inset: Millie O'Halloran.

Castleisland Community College has celebrated the recent success of its players / students on the Sliabh Luachra U-16 Camogie team.

The team won the County Division 2 final and the captain Amy O’Sullivan brought the cup into the school and members of the team visited all junior classes in the school.

They spoke with joy and excitement about the game. The school had an impressive 12 players out of the 18 on the panel.

The Sliabh Luachra camogie club was founded in February 2018 and it has certainly gone from strength to strength. Many of the students playing for the team have also been selected to play for Kerry- Siobhán Mahony, Sharon Fitzmaurice, Amy O’Sullivan, Isabelle Brosnan and Amber Heaton.

Camogie has also been introduced into the school since 2020 and its popularity has been growing.

Take a bow Anne Walsh and Co.