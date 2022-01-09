Castleisland-native Young Fine Gael leader hits out at higher drink prices

Young Fine Gael leader and Castleisland native Art O’Mahony fears that the only reduction minimum-unit pricing for alcohol will have will be on Government support.

Mr O’Mahony was speaking to The Kerryman after a letter he wrote in opposition to the introduction of minimum-unit pricing was published by a national newspaper.

Under this pricing, which came into effect last week, the lowest price that can be charged for a gram of alcohol is 10 cents, meaning one standard drink must cost at least €1.

It is hoped this will reduce alcohol consumption amongst the heaviest drinkers and, by extension, reduce the harm caused by heavy drinking.

Mr O’Mahony has, however, cited data on minimum pricing that, he feels, places question marks over whether these objectives will be achieved, and he also criticised what he sees as Government interference in the lives of ordinary people.

“Prior to minimum-unit pricing coming in, we [Young Fine Gael] would have engaged, behind the scenes, with our own party and made clear our objection,” he told The Kerryman. “We put that policy in place first, I think, in 2018 and have consistently held that view but, unfortunately, we were unsuccessful in changing the government or the party’s position.

“The position of the organisation is the one I illustrated in the letter, but I wrote it myself, and some of the specific arguments put forward were my own.

I’m a firm believer in evidence-based policy making and law making. If there’s a comparison you can find in another country, use it, but I think data on this issue has been cherry-picked and manipulated in certain quarters.”

In his letter to national media, Mr O’Mahony cited a 2021 study carried out at Newcastle University.

While Professor Sir Ian Gilmore, Chair of the Alcohol Health Alliance, described it as “powerful real-world evidence of the success of minimum unit pricing as a harm reduction policy”, one of the report’s authors, Professor Eileen Kaner, said “it is a concern to see that high-purchasing, lowest income households did not adjust their buying habits, and spending simply increased as a result of the MUP policy”.

Mr O’Mahony pointed out that consumption rates in Ireland had been falling, including amongst young people, in Ireland long before this policy was enacted in law, and he questioned if the introduction of minimum-unit pricing had accelerated alcohol reduction in countries such as Scotland beyond the speed shown in this trend.

“My primary issue, however, is that the state is interfering in people’s business. A Government Minister has no right to tell someone not to have a drink on a Friday evening,” said Mr O’Mahony.

“As far as I can see, this is another hit on the kind of people who’ve suffered most in this pandemic. We already have a situation whereby bars are closed at 8pm, and one of the first policy of the years is to increase the price of a few cans of alcohol.”

While the Dáil’s main opposition party, Sinn Féin, is supportive of minimum-unit pricing, Mr O’Mahony said that the party only has to keep a low profile on this issue to see young people direct their ire at the Government parties.

“My fears is that this will only reduce Government support,” he added.