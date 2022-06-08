Castleisland: In for Community Digital and Digital Rising Star Categories Award

Great expectations: Castleisland Chamber Alliance members pictured in the historic rooms of 'The Market House' from left: Mark McElligott, Brendan Mannix, Jacqueline Bird, Patricia Walsh, Michael John Kearney and Seán Brosnan. Photo by John Reidy

The growing reputation of Castleisland Town and District as a place to shop, visit, live, work and play continues apace with news that Castleisland has been shortlisted in two categories of the .IE Digital Town Awards – The Community Digital and the Digital Rising Star categories.

The awards carry substantial reputational and financial rewards for winners and runners-up.

The recognition follows the recent commissioning by the Chamber Alliance, supported by the local municipal council, of a marketing programme for the town focussing on its many attractions for shoppers, visitors, people who are looking for a base to set up in business/work remotely in a hub setting, and people who are looking for a welcoming community-based place to relocate to.

“The ‘Market Town Brand’ and ‘Pride in all we do’ tag line has certainly resonated with people as they reflect the ethos, character and personality of the place,” said Castleisland Chamber Alliance Chairperson Michael John Kearney.

“Marketing programmes depend for their impact on their continuing content relevance to their targeted audiences and the timeliness of messaging. In this respect we have had excellent strategizing and production from Bespoke Business Support which in turn has been taken up by Jacqueline Bird on behalf of the Chamber into our Social Media Platforms.

“The strategic location of the town in the Kerry, West Limerick and North Cork region makes it an ideal place to locate light industry or service businesses serving the area, and beyond and an attractive place to live and commute the short distances to work in Castleisland Region or other towns in the county, and further afield.

“The town is well endowed with educational and sporting facilities and many other services – business and community based – that one would normally only expect in a much bigger urban setting,” Michael John continued, adding that Castleisland has few equals as a shopping destination, with traffic free access points, free parking and a quality range of places for refreshment, as well as affordable accommodation.