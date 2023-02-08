Castleisland drama group back on the boards in Kerry showing of ‘The Maidens Aunt’

Sliabh Luachra Drama Group members from left: Danny O'Leary, Lorraine Salmon, Moira Hughes and Vincent Salmon preparing for their staging, over the coming weekends, of The Maidens Aunt by Jimmy Keary at the Sliabh Luachra Heritage Centre in Scartaglen. Photo by John Reidy

Sliabh Luachra Drama Group members are delighted to tread the boards again this month with a hilarious three act comedy, The Maidens Aunt by Jimmy Keary with group member Nora Walsh as director.

It tells the story of the maiden aunt Gertie O’ Grady, a retired school teacher and spinster who comes to stay with her niece Mary Murphy, her husband Dan and their son John Paul.

Mary tries to persuade her aunt to make a will. When Gertie apparently ‘dies’ Dan Murphy comes up with an elaborate plan to get their hands on her money and the drama begins.

The cast is made up of: Moira Hughes as Mary Murphy; Tim Dineen as Dan Murphy; Danny O’ Leary as John Paul Murphy; Lorraine Salmon as Gertie O’ Grady; John Walsh as Francie Gilhooley;

Vincent Salmon as Jarlath McKenna; Mary Fleming as Caroline Quinn and Catriona Fleming as Paula Moore.

“We’re delighted to be back in full swing and have a stronger appetite now for the stage than ever,” said cast member Moira Hughes.

“Last year we revisited The Real McCoy by Tommy Marren in February 2022. This was the play we had just finished a 11 night run just before Covid. This play gave us the opportunity to get on the stage as we didn’t have the chance to get together the previous autumn due to the restrictions,” Moira continued.

“We are truly blessed with the wonderful heritage centre we have here in Scartaglen and people can sit back in comfort in this intimate venue with its comfortable, tiered seating.

“There will also be tea and homemade treats served at the interval, so it really is the full package,” said Moira.

The play will run on the coming Friday 10th, Saturday 11, Sunday 12 and Thursday 16, Friday 17 and Sunday 19 of February at 8pm nightly in the Heritage Centre Scartaglen.

Tickets €10 for adults and €8 for seniors and students. Bookings can be made on 087 1860360. Booking early is advisable!