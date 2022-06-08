Castleisland Desmonds GAA Club family day named in honour of Gda Eugene

Castleisland Desmonds GAA Club members at a gathering at headquarters to announce the return of the club's family fun day, The Eugene Leonard Memorial Family Fun Day. Included are front from left: Daniel Buckley, Patrick Stuart, Ella, Kevin, Finn and Hannah Lynch, Alex and Denny Kerin. Back from left: James Lyons, Gearóid Leonard, Liz Lynch, Paris McCarthy, Pat Hartnett event chairman; Con Horan, Paulette Leonard, Eilís Lynch, Seán McCarthy, Aileen Lynch, Brian Leonard, Eamon O'Connor and Denis Kerin. Photo by: John Reidy

Castleisland Desmonds GAA Club Family Fun Day is back after a lapse of a few years.

The event is now known as the Eugene Leonard Family Fun Day in memory of its founder the late Garda Eugene.

“He was a great man for the young people of the town and for the club, both as a player and as a behind the scenes organiser,” said this year’s event chairman Pat Hartnett.

“It’s all happening on Friday, June 10th beginning at 6 pm. Over 200 boys and girls are so far entered in the various games we have organised,” said Pat.

“All players from U-6 to U-12 will play on the night and all four pitches will be used to accommodate all the games.

“There will be lots of novelties taking place like egg and spoon races, sack races, penalty shoot out. There will be 50 metre sprints for young and not so young so the parents can get involved also.

“The senior men’s team and the senior women will be involved with the various teams offering them coaching advice and everyone who takes part will go home with a medal.

“We will have a shop serving teas, coffee and there will be a barbecue on the night.

Entry fee will be €5 for all adults with children free and all children must be accompanied by an adult.

“Cars will not be allowed on the grounds for safety reasons and parking facilities will be available in the field across the road.

“Please obey the stewards and everyone will have a great evening,” said Pat in conclusion.