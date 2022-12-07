Castleisland Community college wins two-in-a-row south west basketball titles

The Castleisland Community College 19 A Division winners in the South West Basketball Post Primary schools League. Front from left: Keeva Aherne, Mollie Mahony, Shauna Tangney, Abbie Mahony, Mikaela Buckley, Katie Kerins, Emma Kerin, Tara Kerin and Bella Harmon. Back row: Coach, Denny Porter, Amy McCarthy, Miriam O'Connell, Rachel Murphy, Emma O'Donoghue, Grace O'Callaghan, Shauna Mc Carthy, Yvonne Rice, manager and Anna Kerin, manager.

The Castleisland Community College U-19 girls team won the A Division South West Basketball League for the second year in a row.

“Great praise is due to the girls for their dedication and skill, not to mention their trainer Denny Porter and managers Yvonne Rice and Anna Kerin,” said a delighted school spokesperson.

“Winning the South West Post Primary Schools League means they are the top team in Kerry, Limerick and Clare.

“This is an amazing achievement considering the size of the school with a pool of just 150 female students compared to the larger urban schools.

“The regional semi-final and final was played in Ballybunion Community Centre where the team defeated Presentation Killarney in the semi-final and Mounthawk, Tralee in the final.

“The team now go forward to play in the All Ireland quarter finals after Christmas. Go n-éirí libh,” said the spokesperson.