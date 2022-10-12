Castleisland Community College receives third wellbeing amber flag

Castleisland Community College Student Council members, Ruairí Mannix and Chloe Barrett with the recently delivered, third Amber Flag to be award to the college.

Castleisland Community College received its third Amber Flag for its promotion of positive mental health.

The Ambassador Schools Programme provides a framework for schools to integrate mental health activities into the school plan.

The student council has an active role in achieving these goals. Various school events took place throughout the year to achieve this flag.

Activities undertaken included: Wellbeing Week; Internet Safety Day; Transition Year Mentoring Programme with first years; First Year bonding day in Killarney National Park and Random Acts of Kindness.

The school promotes the positive mental health message: It’s OK not to feel OK and it’s absolutely OK to ask for help.

The three main goals of the Amber Flag are : To promote mental health and well-being for all. The prevention of mental health problems through increased awareness, social support, reducing risk factors such as racism, bullying and isolation.

To improve the quality of life for students with mental health problems by promoting recovery through awareness and education.