Castleisland Community College pupils Austria-bound

Castleisland Community College students David Peskett and Shauna O'Keeffe will represent Ireland in the World Youth Entrepreneurship Competition in Austria next year. The students are pictured with teachers, Stephen Power and Laura Leahy.

Castleisland Community College Foróige mentor, Stephen Power presented transition year students David Peskett and Shauna O’Keeffe with their trophies for becoming national finalists and winners of the Foróige Entrepreneurship National Finals 2022.

As winners they now go forward to represent Ireland in the World Youth Entrepreneurship Competition next year.

Over 5,000 teams entered this year from secondary schools all over Ireland. They will now participate in the Network for teaching Entrepreneurship World Youth Competition.

The final will take place in Austria and the team, and teacher Laura Leahy, will enjoy an all-expenses paid trip to represent Ireland.

The group will liaise with Stephen Power to develop the product in preparation for the 2023 finals.

The students designed an app ‘Bright Mind’ under the guidance of Ms. Leahy.

The app is particularly useful for an anxious, reserved student who is not inclined to communicate with their teacher during a lesson.