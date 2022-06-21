Castleisland Community College – National Design Team 2022 Winners

Castleisland Community College's national prize-winning team. With teacher Michael McSweeney and Principal Theresa are Mary Kate Culhane, Shauna O'Keeffe and David Peskett. The team also included Pierce Flynn.

Transition year students from Castleisland Community College, Shauna O'Keeffe, David Peskett, Mary-Kate Culhane and Pierce Flynn have won a National Design Team Competition 2022.

The competition celebrates, encourages and inspires the next generation of designers and the remit of the competition was to design a sustainable camping lamp.

The students designed their sustainable camping lamp in Design Communication Graphics (DCG) class under the supervision of their teacher, Michael McSweeney.

There was a shortlist of eight teams for this final which took place online. The students compiled a powerpoint presentation for the final to explain their design.

As national winners the school won a Sindoh 3D printer sponsored by Solid Works and each team member won a €50euro One4all voucher.