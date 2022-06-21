Castleisland Community College – National Design Team 2022 Winners

Transition year students from Castleisland Community College, Shauna O'Keeffe, David Peskett, Mary-Kate Culhane and Pierce Flynn have won a National Design Team Competition 2022.
The competition celebrates, encourages and inspires the next generation of designers and the remit of the competition was to design a sustainable camping lamp.
The students designed their sustainable camping lamp in Design Communication Graphics (DCG) class under the supervision of their teacher, Michael McSweeney.
There was a shortlist of eight teams for this final which took place online. The students compiled a powerpoint presentation for the final to explain their design.
As national winners the school won a Sindoh 3D printer sponsored by Solid Works and each team member won a €50euro One4all voucher.