Castlegregory store celebrates selling €1 million-winning lotto ticket – ‘The whole town will be celebrating today’

Michéal Lynch, (third from the right) Owner, SPAR, Castlegregory, County Kerry is pictured celebrating with his staff, Noelle O'Connor, Denise Galvin, Ciara Sheahan, Dara Rohan, Eileen O'Sullivan, Martin Smith, Hilton Clapham and Aidan O'Connor, after selling a €1,000,000 Lotto ticket at his Country Store on Friday. Pic: Don Mac Monagle / Mac Innes Photography

Lynch’s Country Store in Castlegregory was the scene of exuberant celebration today as a National Lottery delegation paid a visit to the Kingdom after the shop sold a lottery ticket worth €1million ahead of last Wednesday’s lotto draws.

And, remarkably, it comes just a short time after staff members themselves scooped a €50,000 EuroMillions prize.

“Anytime that you see the National Lottery number popping up on your phone, you know it’s going to be good news,” said store owner Micheál Lynch today.

“Our customers have had a recent run of good fortune with lottery prizes in the store but this million-euro win puts the icing on the cake. Just before Christmas, our own staff syndicate won a €50,000 EuroMillions prize, so we know what the winning feeling is like!”

The prize winner has come forward to the National Lottery, but while their identity has not been revealed, Micheál said he is hopeful that the life-changing sum will stay local.

“We’re hopeful that the winner is a regular customer as the village itself is very quiet this time of year with very little tourists or passing trade,” he said.

“The whole town will be out celebrating today and, whoever the winner is, we wish them every bit of luck with this life-changing prize.”