Castlegregory leads the way as Kerry’s marks Tidy Towns success

The village of Castlegregory has led the way in the national Tidy Towns competition this year winning one of the national awards at this year’s competition.

The village have worked hard to ensure they put their best foot forward and richly deserves the national honour of the Leave No Trace Tidy Towns Award.

Kerry is well known for its Tidy Towns efforts and once again in 2022 the hard work and dedication of the many Tidy Towns volunteers put the county’s towns and villages on the honours list in the 2022 Tidy Towns results announced today.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, announced the winners of the prestigious competition this morning with Trim in Co Meath winning the overall award this year as Ireland’s Tidiest Town.

The Minister paid tribute to the thousands of volunteers who ensure that their home place maintains high standards in the yearly competition.

Roscarbery in Cork was named as Ireland’s Tidiest Village while Clonakilty was named as Ireland’s Tidiest Small Town. Ennis in Clare, following on from their overall win last year won Ireland’s Tidiest Urban Centre.

The SuperValu Tidy Towns competition has been in existence since 1958 and this year there were 882 entries to the national competition.

Castleisland Community College were also in the top rankings of the competition getting a mention as highly commended under the EPA circular economy award.

Currow was also highly commended in the Waters and Communities Awards.

The Spa, Tralee received an Endeavour award in the national competition for their Tidy Towns efforts. The community increased its marks from 200 to 215 and they were commended for their landscaping works.

Tralee, Killarney, Listowel and Kenmare have all received gold medals in this year’s competition. Killarney increased its marks from 2021 from 352 to 361.

"Overall, the presentation and maintenance of Killarney given such visitor numbers and footfall was really impressive,” the judges concluded.

Tralee also increased its points from 2021 from 338 to 347 and the town was praised for its litter control. The mural project brightening up the town was also praised and was described as ‘spectacular work’.

Listowel also increased its points in the competition from 351 to 358.

"The overall presentation was at the high standard as remembered and many improvements were also noted. The approach brought the adjudicator over the Feale and the hanging baskets on the bridge create an attractive welcome to your town. We were delighted to see new bike lanes on widened footpaths, a great addition,” the report stated.

Kenmare too saw an increase in points from wit the judges praising many aspects of the town

"We loved Cromwell’s Bridge and as we meandered around the area, we chatted to a very knowledgeable group of teenage girls who knew quite a lot about their town. We love the fact that residential and commercial buildings are side by side along the streetscape as this ensures activity in the town when retail premises are closed,” the report stated.

Several bronze medals were also awarded to Kerry towns and villages in various categories, defined by population and including Portmagee and Sneem who both received 351 points in Category A and B.

Sneem also won a national award – the Bat Conservation Ireland Award.