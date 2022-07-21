Castlegregory Golf & Fishing Club receives Texaco support for sport funding

Kerry’s Castlegregory Golf & Fishing Club, County winners in the recent Texaco Support for Sport initiative, has been presented with a cheque for EUR5,000 which will be used to coach more beginners through the purchase of equipment for its planned driving bay. The presentation to Kerry’s Castlegregory Golf & Fishing Club members Mike Keane, Edel Randles, Teresa Rice, Linda Flynn and young players, Odhrán Dunlea and Daithí Kerin, was made at the Club’s practice putting green in Castlegregory. Pictured with them was Texaco Dealer, Mary O’Shea (second left) from O’Shea’s Service Station, Blennerville and Valero Area Sales Manager, D.J. Fleming (centre).

Since 2016, Castlegregory Golf & Fishing Club has been hosting a ‘GameON Autism Golf’ programme for Children with ASD. Believed to be the only golf initiative of its kind in Ireland, some 30 plus children participate in Club activities where, under the guidance of volunteer ‘golf mentors’, they can enjoy golf or chat in a natural outdoor environment without pressure or anxiety.

Under the scheme – similar to that which proved successful last year when the Kerry county award was presented to Inter Kenmare FC – the presentation was made to the Club by Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited, the company that markets fuel in Ireland under the Texaco brand.

Now in its second year, the Texaco Support for Sport initiative sees an annual fund of €130,000 set aside for allocation in equal amounts of €5,000 to successful applicants chosen on a county-by-county basis. Overseeing the adjudication process was Texaco Support for Sport ambassador, former Irish rugby international and broadcaster, Donncha O’Callaghan.

Entries to the Texaco Support for Sport 2023 initiative will open this Autumn.