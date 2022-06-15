Castisland Street Festival is back with a bang!

Members of Castleisland Racing Festival Ltd flagging their festival which will be held over the coming days. Cllr. Charlie Farrelly (left) is pictured with: Pat Hartnett, Kay Reidy, Denny Greaney and Mags O'Sullivan. The group has raised close to €160,000 for a string of local charities and voluntary organisations and this week's events are sponsored by: NEWKD; Cara Credit Union and local businesses. Photo by John Reidy

Back after a two year absence is the Castleisland Street Festival which includes the Humphrey Murphy Memorial 5K Road Race on the streets of the town.

The event is organised and run by the Castleisland Racing Festival Ltd – a voluntary group set up and chaired by Cllr. Charlie Farrelly.

The group has raised close to €160,000 for a string of local charities and voluntary organisations in the area through a variety of public entertainment events.

This weekend’s festival is sponsored by NEWKD, Cara Credit Union and local businesses.

The 5K fun run is in aid of the late Humphrey Murphy’s favourite local charity, Glebe Lodge Residential Centre here in Castleisland and it will take place on the evening of June 17th with registration on Limerick Road at 6:30pm and the race will start there at 7pm.

Entry fee is €10 with a family rate of €20. There will be medals for all participants and prizes for all class winners. Participants are invited to run, walk or jog.

“The road race will be followed by a live and brilliant show not to be missed, the Joe Dolan Tribute Show by Paschal Brennan on the ‘Gig Rig’ at Lower Main Street.

“One side of Lower Main Street will be closed to traffic from 7pm to 10pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening from Bob Finn’s Corner on the Scart Road to the River Island Hotel,” said organising committee head, Cllr. Farrelly.

The palette of events will also include a Friday evening of ‘social dancing’ in the River Island Hotel.

The festival will kick off on Thursday evening at the ‘Gig Rig’ at 7.30pm with music by Box the Donkey and guests, Frances Kennedy and Dave Buckley.

On Saturday from 10am to 4pm there will be a street collection day in aid of Recovery Haven and on Saturday evening at 5pm a walking history tour of the town with a 6pm showing of the Castle of the Island documentary in the River Island Hotel by Rob McGuire.

It’s back out onto the street at 7.30pm and a ‘gig rig’ session with ‘Dreams of Freedom.’ At 10.30pm there’s Tipperary band Rebel Hearts live in ‘Night Owls’ in the hotel.

The Castleisland Races event which was initially proposed for the coming Sunday has now been postponed until Sunday July 10th. at 12.30pm because of current turbulence in the insurance industry. That event will also be held as a benefit for Recovery Haven.

