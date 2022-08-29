Cars and coffee on the menu for September event

Killarney Valley Classic and Vintage Cars and Coffee Launch which takes place at Killarney Racecourse on September 11. Standing left to right : Tony Mackey, Aaron Fleming, Tom Leslie Lewis Tangney, Joseph Courtney, James Kissane, Tadhg Brosnan, Mike Robinson. Front sitting left to right: Jonathan Harig, Paddy Lawlor and James Looney. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Killarney Valley Classic and Vintage Club recently will once again hold their ‘Cars and Coffee’ morning giving car enthusiasts an opportunity to chat about their greatest passion.

“It’s a great way for people get together and chat about their cars, what they want to do with them and we’re including everybody who enjoys cars from as far back as 1938 right up to the modern car,” explained Tom Leslie, one of the many who is helping organise the event.

This year’s event will be held at Killarney Racecourse on September 11 and car fans are encouraged to bring their car so that everyone can enjoy a vintage show.

"We ran this event last year for the first time and it went very well for us, this is our second year doing this, but we have been running events since 2015. We started in the Outlet Centre, and they have fantastic facilities, they are very supportive of what we’re doing,” he said

“People can come in, sit down, enjoy the hospitality of the racecourse. There are fantastic facilities there that include coffees, teas, snacks and there will be burgers if people fancy hanging around for the lunch. In general, it’s just a great place just to share and talk with like-minded car enthusiasts,” he added.

Tickets will also be on sale on the day by the club for a charity raffle with the top prize of a restored Toyota Starlet - a project the member of the vintage club took on over the winter. The funds from the raffle are for four charities and the raffle will take place on November 24.

The doors will open for the event at 11am and the cost of entry is five euro per person and five euro per car.