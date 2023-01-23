Cara is Kerry's heritage hero for 2023

Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society members, front from left, Tom Roche, Jimmy Deenihan and Maurice Brick. Back, from left, Dr Declan Downey, Tommy Martin, Jack Blanchfield, Edel Codd and Tony Bergin. Jimmy and Maurice hold copies of the Society’s golden jubilee edition of its annual magazine and the latest edition of its journal. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Cara Trant being honoured by President of the society Jimmy Deenihan and secretary Edel Codd for her work as manager of the Seanchai/Kerry Writers Museum. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

IT was established as a community-owned literary and cultural centre in a €1.6 million project back in 1999 .

Within two decades it would gain full accreditation as a museum to the rich literary and cultural heritage of North Kerry.

One woman central to the success of the Seanchaí/Kerry Writers’ Museum in Listowel since its very inception is its director/curator Cara Trant.

Her contribution to the museum has been a critical factor in its success over the years, as Cara helped to establish a centre that now stands as an exemplar of its type.

It communicates the story of North Kerry’s immense literary heritage and history like no other; and provides a range of dynamic programmes in the fields of history and heritage to people of all ages.

For these reasons, Cara Trant was inducted as the 2022 Kerry Heritage Award honoree; the prestigious title bestowed on notable cultural figures each year by the Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society.

Society President Jimmy Deenihan said the award is given to individuals and organisations ‘who have made a major contribution in the areas of research, development and/or promotion of the county’s culture and heritage.’

The University of Limerick graduate met all the criteria, he said.

Mr Deenihan – who is a founder member of the Seanchaí – said Cara was a very worthy recipient of the honour: “Since Cara was appointed Director of Kerry Writers’ Museum back in 1999 she has been instrumental in developing the centre into a unique cultural hub that has been acclaimed by visitors from all over the world.

“The success of Kerry’s Writers Museum is due to Cara’s commitment and her willingness to work beyond the call of duty – sometimes late into the night – to ensure that the programmes and events that she organises and curates are current and appropriate,” he said.

Cara was responsible for overseeing the development of the €1.6m project from its inception, having been appointed director in 1999. In 2015 Cara applied to the Heritage Council for museum accreditation under the Museum Standards Programme for Ireland.

The Museum obtained full accreditation in 2018 and successfully maintained its accreditation in 2022.

Cara curated a new permanent history exhibition Listowel through the Ages at the museum in 2018; and the centre came into its own for the commemoration of the Decade of Centenaries.

As part of that programme, Cara undertook a number of projects with museum board members Jimmy Deenihan and Tom Dillon, which focused on a number of key events of the revolutionary period in North Kerry.

Among the projects was the production of an online exhibition and documentary film on the Listowel Policy Mutiny of 1920;

And online lecture series and the production of a documentary film on the War of Independence 1921.

Work is also now underway on a programme to commemorate the Civil War in North Kerry.

Fittingly, for a centre devoted to matters literary, Cara curated a new permanent exhibition in 2021 on the history of amateur drama in Kerry in conjunction with theatre historian and archivist Dr Fiona Brennan ‘Raising the Curtain on Kerry’s Amateur Drama Heritage.’ These are just some of the many developments at the museum under Cara’s stewardship.