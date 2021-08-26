Cara CU support St Vincent De Paul’s back to school aid programme

CARA Credit Union is lending a hand to St Vincent De Paul’s work to support parents who are struggling to meet increasing back to school costs. A recent survey carried out by the Irish League of Credit Union shows the overall spend on school items is up for both primary and secondary schools. The cost of sending a child to primary school this September is coming in just shy of €1,200, up €63 on last year, while parents of secondary school children can expect to pay an average of €1,491, up from €1,467 last year. Each year St Vincent De Paul provides back-to-school packs for families in need all over Kerry. However, like many charities, SVP are themselves in financial difficulty as fundraising efforts, commercial activities and other services they rely on were severely curtailed due to the covid crisis.

“ The need for donations this year has been exacerbated by the fact that there have been no SVP church gate collections for most of the year and the SVP Vincent’s shops have also been closed for long periods. We would like to thank Cara Credit Union for coming on board once again to lend their support at a time when we need it most. If you would like to donate to SVP you can do so by calling 066 712 8021 or by calling into one of our Vincent’s Shops,” said SVP Kerry President Paddy Kevane.

Pa Laide, CEO, Cara Credit Union said Cara was delighted to be in a position to support SVP’s vital work.

“We would support these community groups throughout the year but our priority now is to ensure the most vulnerable in our society are able to resume school this September with the tools they need. Each time I visit the SVP Collections Centre I am truly humbled to see the many volunteers working tirelessly to ensure all those who need help receive it. Due to the ongoing support from our members we are delighted to assist SVP and the numerous charities we support in whatever way we can,” said Mr Laide

Junior Locke, Manager, St. Vincent De Paul added; “Cara Credit Union are always on hand to lend their support to SVP. They were the first organisation to contact us at the start of the pandemic and generously supported the meals on wheels initiative and the Christmas hamper appeal. “

