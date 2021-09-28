Cannonball Run roars through Kerry

Ryan O'Sullivan from Tralee was among those checking out the supercars that arrived at the Ballygarry Hotel in Tralee for a pit-stop during this year's charity Cannonball Run. Photo Kasia Farat

Indie and Riley O'Sullivan from Tralee pictured at the arrival of charity Cannonball Run to Ballygarry House Hotel. Photo by Kasia Farat

CAR enthusiasts enjoyed a treat last week when the famous Cannonball super-car tour rolled into Kerry for the first time since the onset of the COVID pandemic.

Last seen in Kerry in 2019, the Cannonball Run – founded by Kildare businessman Alan Bannon 12 years ago and now the largest organised road trip in Europe – sees a cavalcade of classic and modern supercars take part in a tour around the country to raise money for charity.

The event had already raised well over €1million for Irish charities and, this year, the charity beneficiary was The Hope Foundation.

The tour – which included three Ford GTs as well as cars from Ferrari, McLaren, Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Porsche, Maserati, Rolls Royce and Bentley – arrived in Kerry on Saturday, September 18, making its way from Kenmare to Molls gap and on to Killarney and Farranfore.

The cars will not be stopping in towns this year to avoid gatherings, but a number of safe viewing points were set up so the public could to see some of the finest cars on the planet.

One of those viewing points was set up at the Ballygarry House Hotel on the outskirts of Tralee, where a large crowd turned out to check out the stunning range of cars.

The super-car convoy then went on a tour around the outskirts of the county capital before heading off on the next leg of its three-day tour of the country, taking it through Listowel and onwards to the Tarbert Ferry.