Candlelit vigil in Tralee to mark one year of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

A candlelight vigil to mark one year since the war in Ukraine started will be held in the Square in Tralee this Friday at 6pm.

This coming Friday, February 24 will mark one whole year since Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine and the start of a war that has seen untold horrors unfold.

Now, the Ukrainian people who settled here in Kerry since they were forced to flee their homes, are coming together on Friday to hold a candlelit vigil in the Square in Tralee to mark the one-year anniversary.

The event is being organised by the Ukrainian community in Tralee and is being supported by Tralee International Resource Centre (TIRC) who have been on the front-line to help the thousands who arrived in Kerry since the war first began and who continue to arrive daily.

“This event is for the Ukrainian community and the local community to join together to mark the year anniversary of the invasion that forced them to flee to Ireland and Kerry,” said said TIRC co-ordinator Mary Carroll.

“It has been a difficult year for all involved but the love and compassion and welcome shown by Kerry to those who need their help has strengthened the hearts of the Ukraine community,” she continued.

“It had been a privilege for TIRC to be part of the incredible community response to this crisis, and we will continue to support the Ukrainian community with all our supports, from English classes, to employment advice to general information on living in Ireland,” she continued.

A spokesperson for the Ukrainian community here in Tralee said that the aim of the event is one that will “remember our loved ones still in our home country and those who lives have been lost in the war.”

In addition, they hope that the event will serve as their way of thanking the people of Kerry for their incredible generosity in the past year.

The remembrance event will take place in the Square in Tralee at 6pm on Friday, February 24 and will include a candle-lit vigil, music and speeches from the Mayor of Tralee Cllr. Mike Sheehy and the Ukrainian community.