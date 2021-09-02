Campaign to highlight Killarney defibrillators

Making people aware of the defibrillators in the area are Edwina Duggan Killarney Cardiac Response, Siobhan Linehan Heart Safe Charity, Bridget Killarney cardiac Response and Jonathon Lynch Ambulance Service at one of the Defibrillator Phone Boxes in the general Killarney Area. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Killarney Cardiac Response Unit have worked on an awareness campaign to highlight the availability of defibrillators in Killarney.

The campaign, ran in conjunction with the Michael Linehan Killarney Heartsafe group, aims to make the public aware of the 16 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) available around the town, in the event that they are needed.

Killarney CRU Scheme Coordinator, Kevin O’Leary, said “We had an engagement officer from the Ambulance Service down to help give us the final push on this campaign.

An out of hospital cardiac arrest has the worst possible outcome for survival, mainly because resuscitation is often delayed or not given. It is vital that resuscitation is started as soon as possible following a cardiac arrest.”

As part of the campaign, the CRU has also developed a series of steps that would provide the patient with the best chance of survival.

“These [steps] are described as the links in the chain of survival, and like any chain, the chain of survival is only as strong as the weakest link. And so, each link is of equal value and importance,” Kevin explained.

These steps are; early access and recognition, early CPR, early defibrillation, early Advanced Life Support (ALS) and early post-resuscitation care.

For a full list of locations of the AEDs in Killarney, visit www.killarneycru.ie.