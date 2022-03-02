CAMHS: HSE will support all children affected by sub-standard care

The HSE will this week write to those affected as it forms a Clinical Support Liaison team for children and young adults who received sub-standard mental-health care from South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS).

It follows a meeting last Friday between Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) and the Kerry CAMHS Family Support Group (KCFSG). The Kerryman understands that CKCH Chief Officer Michael Fitzgerald represented CKCH at the meeting, which has been described by both parties as ‘constructive’.

In response to queries from this newspaper, the HSE said it intends to support “all of the 240 children and young adults impacted” according to the Maskey report, published in January. The reports findings included that 46 children had suffered significant harm while under the care of South Kerry CAMHS between July 2016 and April 2021.

“The group raised a number of important issues and the HSE confirmed that it intends to support all of the 240 children and young adults impacted as a result of the review,” the HSE told The Kerryman. “The HSE also wishes to confirm that a Clinical Support Liaison team is being formed and the HSE intends writing to those affected this week regarding the work this team will undertake.

“It is the intention of the HSE to continue to engage with this group on an ongoing basis.”

The HSE did not provide further detail, but the KCFSG said that the Clinical Support Liaison team will be based in Killarney.

“We would like to thank Mr Fitzgerald for engaging with us in what we feel was a very constructive and productive meeting,” the group said in a statement in recent days.

“The HSE acknowledge that 240 families have been affected. 240 children/young adults are the focus of the HSE, not just 46…From next week the HSE will set up a Clinical Support Liaison team, based in Killarney, for the families involved. A key worker will be assigned as a point of contact for services.

“A letter will be sent to all 240 families regarding this matter, which will also include details of how the families can directly link with the HSE to give their input on how the services can improve going forward.

“The HSE are investigating different avenues of how to access therapies for the families including Family Resource Centre and private services.”