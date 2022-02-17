CAMHS family support group wants public inquiry

Maurice O'Connell from Cahersiveen is one of the parents involved in the newly formed Kerry CAMHS Family Support Group. Photo by Alan Landers.

A new support group – set up by families affected by the publication of the look back review of the treatment of over 1,300 children who attended South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) – is calling for a public inquiry into the management and governance of Kerry CAMHS and the HSE.

The Kerry CAMHS family support group (KCFSG) has also called for amendments to the report or the rejection of the report, which it claims did not address the allegations surrounding the over-medication of children adequately. The report was a look back review of files only.

The report found that 240 children did not receive the standard of care they should have and found proof of significant harm to 46 children. However, families feel that the latter figure is not accurate.

“KCFSG feel that The Maskey report was written too hastily and without adequate input from the service users and parents affected,” a KCFSG statement reads. “We believe that 46 does not accurately represent the number of children that were seriously harmed. There is nothing in the report indicating that the information from open disclosure meetings were included. If this had been the case, KCFSG are confident that number, 46, would have been vastly increased.

“Furthermore, open disclosure meetings are still ongoing. It is KCFSG view this as a scoping exercise to conclude what the ongoing side effects may be. Going forward, the information gathered should be used to amend the number of seriously affected children as they would not have been included in the original report.”

The group is being led by three parents: Maurice O’Connell, who has gone public about his family’s experience; and two mothers who wish to remain anonymous to safeguard the identity of their children. They say the report does not go far enough.

"We believe that the report does not reflect the serious impact this gross negligence has already and will continue to have on the affected children,” the statement added. “The apology issued cannot possibly be considered to be sufficient as the Maskey report itself is insufficient. On that basis we call for a reconsideration of the report that it can be republished to adequately reflect the actual harm that has been caused, considering not only the medical aspect but also testimonials from service users/parents affected.”

Since the publication of the report, a nationwide CAMHS prescribing audit has been ordered, while the Inspector of Mental Health Services, Dr Susan Finnerty, is to conduct an independent review of the provision of CAMHS services.

The group is calling for more families to become involved and can be contacted on kerrycamhsfsg@outlook.com.