CAMHS family group criticise HSE over letter confusion

The Kerry CAMHS family suppport group have critised the HSE over letters sent to some families.

The Kerry CAMHS family support group has strongly criticised the HSE this week after confusion arose over letters informing families if their child was among the 46 found to be significantly harmed according to the South Kerry CAMHS (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services) report published last month.

The HSE has not confirmed whether further letters are to be sent out to all parents informing them of which category of harm their child falls into according to the Maskey report.

The report found that significant harm was caused to 46 children, while the care of 240 children was ‘risky’, while under the care of South Kerry CAMHS between July 2016 and April 2021.

However, families were never informed of which category their children fell into until information came to light this week of some families receiving letters explaining as much.

The support group heard about the letters through media reports but claim that, when they sought clarity from the HSE helpline, they claim they were informed that the letters did not contain information on what level of harm children were subjected to.

The Kerryman has seen the letter to one parent which is dated February 18 and states that we have “established that your child is one of the 46 children where the review found evidence of significant harm”

The group claim that they had been told by the HSE that this was not going families were not going to be provided with information on whether or not their child was one of the ‘46’.

“KCFSG challenged this as we felt it was inhumane given the strong feelings of distress our members were experiencing by not knowing if they were ‘one of the 46’. This week the HSE have sent letters to those families. By doing this they have caused hurt, distress, anger and frustration. Parents waiting at the door for the post to arrive and then not receiving anything, has sent these families into emotional turmoil. KCFSG are releasing this statement expressing our utter dismay at the repeated lack of compassion shown to us all. Our families have been severely affected by this situation and every member of our group know their child was significantly harmed,” they said in a statement.

The group feels that the the statistics outlined in the report that 46 were significantly harmed and that the treatment of 240 children were risky is not accurate as all children were harmed and they are calling for more clarity and for letters to be sent to the parents of the 240 children as well.

The HSE told The Kerryman that it continues “to communicate with the families and young adults who have been affected as a result of the review undertaken which found deficits in care in the South Kerry CAMHS service.

“This communication is on-going and is specific to people’s individual circumstances,” the HSE said.

Despite calls for further clarity by The Kerryman from Cork Kerry Community Healthcare on the letters sent this week, no response has yet been provided only to say that they have to protect the privacy of the families.

Meanwhile, the parents’ group is also to meet with Fianna Fáil TDs and with Minister for Mental Health and Older People Mary Butler in the coming weeks to highlight their concerns about the Maskey report, which was a look back review of the treatment of over 1,300 children who attended South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS).

The group can be contacted on a private Facebook page online or via the email on kerrycamhsfsg@outlook.ie