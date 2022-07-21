‘CAMHS compensation concerns need to be addressed’

The Kerry CAMHS (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services) family support group has called on the Minister for Health to address concerns raised by parents in relation to the compensation scheme announced by the Government.

Despite several letters to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly from the legal firm representing approximately 150 families, they claim they have not received any acknowledgement of their concerns.

The group was set up following the publication of the Maskey Report which found that significant harm was caused to 46 children, while the care of 240 children was ‘risky’, while under the care of South Kerry CAMHS between July 2016 and April 2021.

A compensation scheme, operated by the State Claims Agency, was announced by the Government earlier this year.

In a letter addressed to the Minister for Health and seen by The Kerryman, the legal team has called for the compensation scheme to include other family members, not just the children who were overprescribed medication.

"The most significant shortcomings of the Scheme relate to its scope and in particular the exclusion of first-degree family members, such as parents and siblings, from the scheme. The impact of the deficits in the care afforded to children who attended CAMHS extend beyond the children,” the letter states.

“From the instructions we have taken it is apparent that many parents have suffered family life altering circumstances including inter alia physical assaults, owing to the aggression of their children consequent to the levels of medication they were prescribed, as well as emotional and psychological distress.”

Colman Legal has also again called for the scheme to be expanded beyond the South Kerry region, claiming that they have more than 30 families from North Kerry who also claim they have been affected, as well as others outside Kerry.

A further letter, again to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, has warned that families won’t support the scheme if their concerns are not addressed.

“Whilst the families welcome non-adversarial mediation, they will not be partaking in the Compensation Scheme unless their concerns are acknowledged in the revised scheme,” the letter said.

The legal team have also raised concerns about the sum offered to families upfront to offset costs of medical reports and have argued that this should be increased to €15,000, from the €5,000 offered under the scheme.

This week the family support group has once again called for its concerns to be addressed.

The group has also hit out at a planned meeting of the HSE with families, due to take place next Monday. The family support group claim that the meeting was to be with all affected families but will now be confined only to representatives of the group, with further meetings to take place later.

" …We were always assured that we wanted all 250 families invited…As of yet, no letters have been sent to families, and we were only told yesterday [Tuesday, July 19] that the meeting was going ahead and that it was only for group members, with another meeting to be scheduled for remaining families going forward. We find this segregation appalling. It has meant that representatives are doing the job of the HSE by having to engage with families on their behalf instead of a simple letter of invitation to all,” the group said this week.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare confirmed that the first workshop would take place on Monday and that other families would be invited thereafter. They said that they “continue to engage positively” with the group

The Department of Health said that the Government have no plans to extend the scheme and have launched the compensation scheme for the 240 individuals/families identified in the Maskey report.

Meanwhile, the Government has this week announced a review of CAMHS care across the country. In a statement, Minister Mary Butler said the independent audit is to include a random selection of 50 charts or proportionate to the medical caseload at CHO/CAMHS team level from a continuous six-month predefined period. She confirmed that a pilot has now commenced in four CHO Areas. The audit will be complete by Q4 2022.