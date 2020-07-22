Calls for tougher laws against dog-snatchers

Fianna Fáil Cllr John Francis Flynn is calling on the authorities to enforce tougher laws on dog snatchers given the anguish and pain it causes people.

Since the Covid-19 crisis, reports of people stealing dogs are said to have increased, with higher demand for pets in the UK, as well as for breeding dogs, cited as the main reasons for the spate of thefts.

However, cases of some pets being stolen and used for baiting is also listed among the reasons why animals are taken.

The theft of a pet results in huge devastation for owners, and Cllr Flynn believes it is a form of 'kidnapping' that needs a more robust form of legal punishment from authorities. Cllr Flynn said he has first-hand knowledge of people in the mid-Kerry area who experienced the devastation of having dogs stolen in recent months. Laws that would make it more difficult to go from door to door selling goods is another way in which dog theft can be reduced. "I think people should have to apply for a licence before they are allowed call to someone's door selling stuff," Cllr Flynn said. "This is often used as a decoy for theft. I know of one person who was kept talking at the gate by someone looking to sell something, while the dog was being stolen from the back yard," he said. "I think the guards will have to step up, too, but I wonder are the laws there to properly prevent this? Stricter laws at our ports is needed. "It seems since covid the market in the UK is crying out for dogs. It's too easy to get dogs out of Ireland through our ports, they need to clamp down. "There are many people out there whose pets are like children to them, they're part of the family home. It is kidnapping and it is cruel. There should be jail sentences and not to be pussyfooting around these people. I'll be raising this with Taoiseach Micheál Martin," he said. A statement from An Garda Síochána outlined that it had not witnessed a spike in recorded activity on dog thefts during the first half of 2020 in Kerry. During that six-month period, 41 incidents were recorded, compared to 38 incidents in 2019. The guards say they are aware of significant social media activity in respect of the theft and loss of dogs in recent times, including on its own social media channels.