Calls for tougher laws against dog-snatchers

Stephen Fernane

Fianna Fáil Cllr John Francis Flynn is calling on the authorities to enforce tougher laws on dog snatchers given the anguish and pain it causes people.

Since the Covid-19 crisis, reports of people stealing dogs are said to have increased, with higher demand for pets in the UK, as well as for breeding dogs, cited as the main reasons for the spate of thefts.

However, cases of some pets being stolen and used for baiting is also listed among the reasons why animals are taken.