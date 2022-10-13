Calls for more puppy raisers around Kerry

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind are looking for more puppy raisers in Kerry.

The Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind (IGDB) Tralee Branch has put out the call this week for members of the public to think about becoming puppy raisers.

IGDB have a large number of puppies born recently and are under pressure to find new puppy raisers who will raise the puppies in their homes in the coming weeks/months.

There are a number of puppy raisers already in the Tralee area and the group are now hoping to get more.

Speaking to The Kerryman last week, Ciara Buckley spoke about what would be entailed in being a puppy raiser.

“You would take a puppy into your home at eight weeks old and you have them with you then until they are about 12 to 14 months old at which time they return back to HQ to start formal training,” she said.

“When they are with you, it’s socialisation skills which are very important. Things such as bringing them to cafés, getting them to have good behaviour, taking them on buses and trains, bringing them to events, into crowds, getting them used to children, all that type of thing,” Ciara continued.

“It’s quite varied and there’s quite a lot involved in it but you get regular training from Cork. You would be assigned a puppy raising supervisor who comes down to you every couple of weeks and you’ll do Zoom classes online so you really get great support,” she added.

Anyone that is interested in becoming a puppy raiser can click the link here for more details.