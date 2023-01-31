Calls for lighting at Killorglin walkway

Representatives of groups in Killorgin pictured on the Cockalock Walk, highlighting the need for public lighting on the busy walking route near the town centre. Back, left to right: Cyril O'Neill, Killorglin Tidy Towns; Damien Lynch; Pat Healy, Killorglin Cycling Club; Paudie O'Shea, SKDP; Shane McIlroy, Killorglin Chamber Alliance; Podge Foley, Killorglin Tidy Towns. Front, left to right: Tiernach Foley, Anna Foley, Damian Quigg and Caoimhe Foley, Star of The Laune Athletic Club. Photo by Michael G Kenny.

There have been calls for lighting along a popular Killorglin walkway, with one local describing it as a basic project that would make a big difference to the community.

Damian Quigg, formerly a Sinn Féin Kerry County Councillor, made the case this week for lighting at the Cockalock Walk, a well-used route not far from such local amenities as a primary school, GAA club, and Killorglin Library.

Mr Quigg said the issue has been raised many times before – he himself drew attention to it during his time in Kerry County Council – and he said he recently wrote to Kerry County Council again about the matter.

“It’s not illuminated, there are no lights,” he said. “When you get to the bridge, there is some lighting, so there is power and there is infrastructure to feed more units to light up the area.

“It’s a well-used walkway, but in the winter mornings and the dark evenings, people just won’t go down there.”

Mr Quigg said that the walkway is sometimes susceptible to loitering and litter, issues he feels could be largely resolved by lighting. He expressed frustration, however, at what he sees as Killorglin’s need to fight for straightforward works.

Mr Quigg added that he thinks it’s important to raise the issue now before the days begin to brighten.

“It’s been this way for a long, long time,” he said. “I’m afraid that if we wait for the evenings to get longer, it could fall down the list of priorities again.”