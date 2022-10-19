Calls for Garda initiative ‘See something, say something’ to be rolled out in Castleisland

For close on two years now Cllr. Fionnán Fitzgerald, Fianna Fáil, has been calling for the installation of the services needed to get the ‘See Something, Say Something’ project up and running in Castleisland.

Cllr. Fitzgerald claims that the system has been in operation in both Tralee and Killarney in recent years and that it has worked very well and made a significant contribution towards the reduction of crime in both of the areas of application.

“I have called in the past for the service to be extended to Castleisland but have been disappointed with progress on that front,” said Cllr. Fionnán Fitzgerald.

“The service would allow for immediate and direct contact with An Garda Síochána should the threat of crime visit the community.

“It is not enough that the threat of crime has to go on the Facebook page or social media outlet of a local sports club or news outlets.

“These all have a value in getting information out in case of emergency, but the response from An Garda Síochána can be all the more immediate and effective if information can be got to them quickly and directly,” Cllr. Fitzgerald continued.

“I raised the issue several times over the past couple of years and the recent response from Superintendent Flor Murphy’s office provides the best hope yet that ‘See Something, Say Something’ may be rolled out in Castleisland over the coming months,” he said.

“I fully believe that technology is a powerful weapon in combating crime and it should be harnessed to the utmost to this end.

“Technology can predict and decrease the chances of crime being committed in an area and can adapt to the changing environment we live in.

“Castleisland could really benefit from having the ‘See Something, Say Something’ service in the town and locality.

“I’m very conscious of the value of warning text systems in Kerry and will continue to call for a service to be provided in Castleisland,” he concluded.

“Castleisland is not immune to the occasional outbreak of crime on a serious scale and the local Garda station has had to react to at least two potentially serious situations in recent weeks,” said Cllr. Fitzgerald.

Until the people of Castleisland get their own service they can text their See Something, Say Something concerns to: Tralee 50555. Any texts sent should provide information on what you’ve seen and the location in which you saw it – and the service is Free and Anonymous.