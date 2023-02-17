Calls for former Edenburn hospital in Tralee to be used to house the elderly

KERRY TD Michael Healy-Rae has called on the HSE to explore the possibilities of purchasing the old Edenburn Hospital on the outskirts of Tralee

Deputy Helay Rae said the former hospital (pictured) – which was recently placed on the market – would be ideal an site for the provision of public residential care for older people.

The site which was previously used as a convalescent home and hospital closed in 1988 and is located just ten minutes from Tralee.

“Many Kerry people of a certain age will associate it as the sanatorium for tuberculosis patients from the mid 1930’s to the mid 1960’s and I feel with a bit of positive thinking it can once again play a part in the healthcare needs of Kerry people into the future, especially for our ageing population,” said Deputy Healy-Rae.

“The fact that there is some 19 acres of gardens comprising woodland and a riverwalk would have even more additional benefits for patients,” said the Independent TD.

“I know that the HSE are currently investing in the new hospital in Killarney and there have been improvements in Listowel and Cahersiveen but I think a lot more investing into the future needs to be done now.

“Especially with our every ageing population. I believe that the HSE should continue to look at further facilities to help increase the number of beds into the future that we will need” Deputy Michael Healy Rae concluded.

The HSE have confirmed that, they currently have no strategic plans to purchase Edenburn and pointed to the further development of Killarney, Listowel and Cahersiveen Hospitals as their priority investments at this time.

Edenburn house is located in Balymacelligott and was built around 1760.

The house, which sits on a 19 acre site, was placed on the market in October 2022 with an asking price of €1.6 million.

The manor house was formerly the home of the Hussey family – when it was known as Rockfield – and from 1937 to 1968, the expansive Georgian property was used as a sanatorium for tuberculosis patients.

Subsequently becoming known as Edenburn Hospital, from 1968 until its closure in 1988 the building was a convalescent home and hospital, catering mostly for orthopaedic patients and the elderly.