Calls for additional parking at Inch beach ramp up following tide and traffic chaos

Kerry County Council has said it will continue attempts to locate temporary parking for Inch beach, and funding is available for a development plan which would seek to identify a long-term solution for the blue-flag location’s parking woes.

The local authority issued a response to The Kerryman as video and pictorial footage captured over the weekend showed some cars, parked on the beach itself, being hit by the tide.

The Kerryman understands that a significant traffic build-up on the artery between the strand and the main R561 road ensued on Saturday as motorists hopped into their cars and fled from the tide. The local authority confirmed that it had two wardens and two enforcement officers on duty at Inch over the weekend.

Cars are permitted on the beach, while there is a small car park between the main road and the strand. Many motorists park off the main road on the approaches to the beach. The Council said it had no specific details of how many cars were hit by the tide or of damage caused to vehicles.

“It was a particularly busy weekend, not least because of the warm weather conditions,” a Council spokesperson told The Kerryman. “The Council continues to work to locate suitable additional temporary parking at this location.

“In the longer term, the Council is in receipt of €50,000 under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS) which is being used to develop an Infrastructural Development Plan for Inch Beach.”

The plan would include the development of a mobility, traffic-management, and parking strategy. The Inch spit is included within the Castlemaine Harbour Special Area of Conservation (SAC) and supports waterfowl, rare plants, and natterjack toads, presenting a further complication when it comes to securing further parking space.

Councillor Michael O’Shea (Fianna Fáil) was at the beach on Saturday and parked on the beach. He described the chaos that ensued, and he said it took him a full hour to travel from where he was parked to the beach’s exit.

“At around half past two, the tide turned and came in, and people panicked,” he told The Kerryman. “They formed various queues to the exit, it was blocked up big time.

“It happens every year, this is nothing at all unusual, but this year more so because this weather was unprecedented. Inch is one of the best beaches in the country and draws a massive crowd.

“On the road leaving, there were cars parked from the beach to a nearby bar, parked on both sides…emergency services would not have got through.

“The council has to purchase or lease land near the beach.”

Councillor O’Shea also expressed concern that those who monitor blue-flag status will prohibit cars from parking at the beach. With such limited parking available in the vicinity, this could discourage people from going to the beach and would hurt the economies of villages in west and mid Kerry.

“When Inch is busy, everyone gains,” he said.

“There has to be a conversation between the Department and Kerry County Council and recognise that Inch is worth millions to the local economy. They have to invest in it.

“The Council is doing its best, I know they are, but the Government will have to invest as well.”

The Kerryman has sought comment from An Taisce on Saturday’s incident.