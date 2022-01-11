Calling Rockies everywhere! The Austin Stacks Club is appealing to supporters at home and abroad to support its senior team fundraiser

At the launch of the Austin Stacks Go Fund Campaign to help the senior team ahead of its Munster Championship Club Final on Sunday. Club Chairman Billy Ryle, Mike Tangney (Treasurer) and Shane Lynch (Assistant Treasurer). (Photo by Joe Hanley).

As Austin Stacks GAA Club looks forward to the Munster Senior Club Football Final against St Finbarr’s in Thurles next Sunday, the Club’s Fundraising Committee – Shane Lynch, Mary Fitzmaurice & Eileen Nagle - is making one big final push to raise funds for senior team expenses. Success is wonderful but it comes at considerable cost.

Unfortunately, the current public health regulations have played havoc with some of the big fund-raising events which the Club had planned to run in order to raise badly needed finance for the trip to Tipp.

Already. the Club’s big Race Night planned for its Connolly Park function rooms had to be postponed before Christmas due to the restrictions. Another major fundraiser lunch planned for Ballygarry House Hotel during January also bit the dust.

The Club will be running these events in early spring when public health conditions allow, but the loss of revenue from the postponement of those two premium events has left the coffers very bare.

The launch of the GoFundMe campaign means supporters can contribute online towards the cost of the senior team's preparations for the Munster final and hopefully beyond in the coming weeks. The fundraising committee launched this campaign to build on the success of the 'Families & Friends' fundraiser.

“We are aiming this GoFundMe page at Austin Stacks supporters and general GAA supporters, both at home and abroad. The people of Tralee and throughout Kerry are backing The Rock in the final on Sunday and we are asking them to donate to this fundraiser,” said Club Chairman Billy Ryle.

“We are also reaching out to people both in Ireland and abroad who would be willing to donate to this fund. All donations, large and small, will be gratefully accepted. This fund will enable everybody who is backing The Rock to play a part in the campaign to capture the Munster Club Senior Football Title. Your donation is humbly requested. Your donation will be gratefully received.”

The money raised by the GoFundMe campaign is urgently needed to cover the considerable expense incurred by the successful run of the senior team and to help ensure no stone is left unturned in their preparations for the Munster final.

“We want to sincerely thank everyone who has already contributed to our many fundraisers during the year which kept the club going and also to those who have contributed to support the senior team in their great run of success this year – Kerry Senior Club Football Champions, Kerry Senior County Football Champions and hopefully, Munster Senior Club Football Champions by beating St. Finbarr’s in Thurles on Sunday,” said Billy.

The link to the GoFundMe page can be found on the Club’s website, www.austinstacks.ie.