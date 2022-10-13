Calling all Kerry women to end the dominance of men on the Council!

A sight too seldom seen in Kerry: Aoife Thornton on her election to Kerry County Council in 2019, to become one of just five women on the 33-strong elected council.

A TRAINING programme is being rolled out to encourage more Kerry women to stand for local election – and help redress the glaring imbalance of the sexes on the elected Council.

Nationally, women make up just 26 per cent of councillors.

But the presence of the female sex in the decision-making corridors of county buildings in Kerry is even lower, and by a significant margin.

Just 5 of the 33 councillors (15 per cent) in Kerry are women, in one of the lowest representations for the sex on any local authority in the country.

Now, in a bid to combat the disparity the agency Women for Election is launching a new training programme in a bid to get more female candidates on the ticket, and ultimately, elected.

Women for Election is offering both an online and in-person series of training events over the autumn and winter with Kerry firmly in the crosshairs of its mission.

“We know that women are so involved across community groups and leadership roles in Kerry, yet the number of women involved at decision making tables doesn’t reflect that,” CEO of Women for Election Caitríona Gleeson said.

"Nationally, women make up only 26 per cent of councillors and in Kerry it stands at an even lower 15 per cent. It is critical that women’s voices are represented at all levels of decision making.

"With the Local Elections approaching in 2024 now is the ideal time to get involved in politics and put your name forward to represent your community. Women for Election is here to support that journey.’

Ms Gleeson said the training will explore seemingly evey facet of the experience of running for election.

“While May 2024 may seem far away for many of us, for anyone considering running for Local Elections, now is the time to get involved,”

“Our trainings are aimed for every woman, whether they want to find out more about politics, support a woman to run, explore what it means to run, or re-run for election, we have something for everybody.’

The trainings include Introduction to Politics, which informs participants about the structures of politics; the INSPIRE Campaign School which covers confidence, communications and campaigning and the EQUIP Campaign Programme which is an intensive training for women who are getting ready to run for election or manage another women’s campaign, along with many other workshops and events.

The modules will be delivered by highly experienced trainers including Orlaith Carmody, Margaret E Ward, Pat Montague and Dermot Ryan.

Log on at womenforelection.ie/training-programmes to find out more.