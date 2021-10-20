Call to act on staffing crisis at UHK

THERE are growing calls for the Government and HSE to immediately address the growing “crisis” at University Hospital Kerry (UHK), where a severe shortage of nursing staff has led to the cancellation of many surgeries; emergency treatment delays and a large number of patients on trolleys.

Last Thursday, according to the Irish Nurse and Midwives Organisation’s ‘Trolley Watch’ service, there were 30 patients – two of whom were under 16 – on trolleys at UHK, the highest number since the onset of the COVID pandemic.

While the number had dropped to eight by Tuesday of this week, the situation has led to calls for action from unions and politicians across the political spectrum.

This week, trade Union SIPTU made a call for a full, independent enquiry into the staffing issue at UHK, which branch organiser Donie Doody said is creating an “unsafe environment” at the hospital.

Mr Doody wrote to the Head of the HSE South/South West Hospital Group Gerry O’Dwyer seeking an update on the staffing shortage at UHK, where management has told the trade union there is a shortage of around 100 nurses.

Mr Doody said he is yet to receive a reply from Mr O’Dwyer. He now wants an independent investigation in the situation at the hospital and an explanation as to why so many experienced nurses are leaving their positions.

In September, Mr Doody told The Kerryman that the “grave shortage” of nursing staff at UHK had resulted in “dangerously low” staffing levels on many wards in the hospital.

The staffing shortage and other issues at UHK have also been raised in the Dáil on several occasions in recent weeks by Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly and Independent Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae.

Deputy Daly said “things are falling apart” at UHK and called for urgent Government intervention.

Deputy Healy-Rae told the Dáil that UHK is under “severe strain” and asked why the hospital was “being run into the ground”.

Last week, Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Nora Foley said she had raised the “issues” at UHK with Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Health Minister Stpehen Donnelly and the HSE CEO Paul Reid.

The problems at UHK were also raised at Monday’s monthly meeting of Kerry County Council, where Cllr Michael Cahill tabled a motion highlighting the “horrendous waiting times” at UHK’s Emergency Department.

Cllr Cahill – who asked Council management to contact the HSE and ask what is being done to cut waiting times at UHK – told the meeting that he had been contacted by several constituents whose experience at UHK had been “frightening”.

Cllr Cahill said that one man who had contacted him having attended the Emergency Department with his seriously ill son described “patients lying on the floor” of the Emergency Department as they waited to be treated.

“He told me it was mayhem,” Cllr Cahill said.