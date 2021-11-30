Call for transparency around closure of Youth Service

Cathaoirleach of Kenmare Municipal District Cllr Michael Cahill has called for clarity on the closure of Youthreach Services in Killorglin and Cahersiveen.

Cathaoirleach of Kemmare Municipal District Cllr Michael Cahill has called for transparency on why the Youthreach Programme is no longer available in Cahersiveeen and Killorglin.

His call comes following a campaign by local parents on the Iveragh peninsula to plead for the vital youth service to be reinstated, as revealed in The Kerryman last week.

Elaine Deinum, whose daughter attended Youthreach, said that its benefits cannot be overestimated.

“It is a travesty that it has been pulled. It is a phenomenal programme, I can’t make sense of why it was pulled,” she said.

“I know young people who were expelled from school and whose life chances would have been scuppered except for Youthreach. I saw young people who were struggling with school and smoking cannabis and they were diverted to Youthreach and it really helped.”

Her call was echoed by parent Lucy Henehan.

“Young people with mental health and anxiety in school have blossomed in Youthreach,” she said.

“If it is for financial reasons, we can’t quantify the social cost of [not] having these services in place...This service is so badly needed.

“It does not make sense.”

Their plea has been heard by local Councillors, who raised their concerns about the loss of such services in the area at last week’s Kenmare Municipal District Meeting.

Cathaoirleach Michael Cahill (Fianna Fáil) said the Youthreach programmes ran in both towns and were highly thought of by the people in the area. He said transparency was required around its closure.

“We need to know what the problem is, be it funding, staffing or whatever it may be, so that the needs of our youths are being met. We are constantly asking that services be provided or improved, but in this case, we are only asking for a successful service to be continued,” he added.

Concerns were raised at the meeting that the size of the area affected by the closure of Youthreach would pose a problem in the future, with a further acknowledgement that the closures have already started to impact schools in the locality.

Cllr Norma Moriarty (Fianna Fáil) said while two youth officers have been placed in the area by Foróige in co-operation with the ETB, the absence of the Youthreach programme is being felt.

“A proper profile of needs has to be provided because one size does not fit all; we know that to be true, and the crucial thing here is that the needs of our young people are being met,” she said.

The Youthreach programme is a service provided by Kerry ETB across the county for those who left secondary school without formal qualifications. It offers them a chance to study further in areas outside the realm of standardised schooling.

“It’s very much in the remit of the ETB, so we have an avenue locally, once we show there’s a demand and there’s a need, we should be able to meet it,” Cllr Moriarty added.

Kerry ETB said the Youthreach service was ended due to the lack of numbers.

“A restructuring of our full-time provision in Cahersiveen and Killorglin took place in 2019. At the time there was only one under-18-years-of-age learner on the Youthreach programme in Cahersiveen and two under 18 years of age in Killorglin. This was not a viable number to continue with Youthreach in the area,” said Director of Further Education and Training Owen O’Donnell.

“Kerry ETB has regularly monitored the potential demand for Youthreach in the area and are currently undertaking a review to establish if there has been an increased demand in 2021.”