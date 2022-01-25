Call for ‘statutory and public enquiry’ into Kerry Babies investigation

Sinn Fein TD Pa Daly has called on Taoiseach Michéal Martin to “support an independent and statutory public enquiry into the investigation and prosecution” of the Hayes family in the Kerry Babies case.

The Kerry TD was speaking in the Dáil on Tuesday following the third and final episode of the RTÉ series Crimes and Confessions which delved into the Garda investigation into the 1980’s Kerry Babies case.

Joanne and her family from Abbeydorney were implicated in what became known as the Kerry Babies case after the body of a new-born baby was found washed up on White Strand near Cahersiveen in April 1984. Ms Hayes had been pregnant, and her baby had died.

The Hayes family signed what they claimed were false statements confessing to a role in the Cahersiveen baby’s death. This followed hours of interrogation by detectives at Tralee Garda station.

After Garda forensics revealed Joanne Hayes could not have been the mother of the Cahersiveen baby, all charges were dropped. A tribunal into the case followed and the report from this was overturned in 2020. Joanne and her family received a state apology and compensation.

Speaking about the series in the Dáil, Deputy Daly said the series shone a “spotlight on the interrogation and investigation of innocent people by some members of An Garda Siochána”

"We heard allegations of bullying, assault and torture, we heard about statements which were tailored or in the words of the Hayes family solicitor Patrick Mann dovetailed to fit the information that they had.”

He called for the enquiry to be held under a recognised judicial figure and in compliance with international human rights standards.

Taoiseach Michéal Martin has said he will meet party leaders on the issue.

All of the gardai involved in the case have always vehemently denied any allegations of wrongdoing.

The RTE documentary featured solicitor, Pat Mann, one of the investigating gardaí involved in the case – Gerry O’Carroll who was a member of the Garda Murder Squad - and local woman Catherine Cournane.

Tralee solicitor Pat Mann – who has represented the Hayes family since 1984 - said the key question surrounding the Kerry Babies case remains how five people admitted to a crime they didn’t commit.

Detective Inspector Gerry O’Carroll (Retired) Gerry O’Carroll was questioned about this in the documentary.

He strenuously denied any garda misconduct.

He said that everything was dependent on face to face and interrogation at the time, adding that they hadn’t got the tools they have today.

“Of course interrogation is hostile questioning … but you’re not going to be shouting at a little girl and bashing tables for Joanne Hayes.”