Call for safe space for 'car enthusiasts’ during rally events.

Fianna Fáil Councillor John Francis Flynn has called for a Garda-patrolled space to be set aside for “car enthusiasts” who travel to rallying events in this county, to tackle the issue of dangerous driving manoeuvres, such as doughnuts, being performed on public roads.

The Councillor was speaking at the most recent Joint Policing Committee meeting, ahead of the anticipated return of rally events to Kerry in 2022. To support his argument, he pointed to a similar initiative that has been carried out to coincide with rallying in County Donegal.

He said the Donegal initiative entails providing a Garda-patrolled base at a large park, with tyre checks being carried out on exit to ensure cars are fit to return to public roads afterwards.

“This is a sport to them,” he told the meeting. “Many car enthusiasts put their savings into their cars, and if we work with them, I think it will stop things like doughnuts being done on crossroads across south Kerry.

“I think this would be well-received if we try to work with them…if it’s put into a car park where it’s supervised, I think it would be a lot safer for everyone, and I think these car enthusiasts would have a lot of respect for Gardaí for it.”

Kerry Division Chief Superintendent Eileen Foster said she would raise the matter with Superintendent Flor Murphy, District Officer in the Killarney area, where the best-known rally events in Kerry take place. She said, however, that while she understands the points Cllr Flynn made, she reminded him that providing such a space would fall under rally organisers’ remits, with the Gardaí’s job being enforcement on the back of road-traffic breaches.