Call for MTU Kerry to make bid for new School of Veterinary Medicine in Munster

The Munster Technological University (MTU) say it is open to any discussions that would benefit educational training in the veterinary sector.

Professor Joseph Walsh, Head of STEM at MTU, was responding to a proposal by Career Guidance Counsellor Billy Ryle who is calling for the new School of Veterinary Medicine to be established at MTU Kerry.

Discussions between a Veterinary Working Group, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue, and Further & Higher Education Minister Simon Harris, have taken place with a view to locating a School of Veterinary Medicine in Munster.

University College Cork (UCC) and University of Limerick (UL) both expressed interest in accommodating the School, while University College Dublin (UCD) is the only college in Ireland currently offering a degree course in Veterinary Medicine.

Mr Ryle explained it is increasingly difficult for students to try and secure a place on a veterinary course. He said UCD offers just 82 places on its undergraduate degree course and five places on its graduate entry vet course.

In 2022, between 601 and 625 points were required in the Leaving Cert for eligibility in veterinary studies at UCD.

“MTU remains committed to its BSc (Hons) in Veterinary Biosciences. It is open to any discussion regarding future course development that would benefit the South-West and Munster region,” said Prof Walsh of MTU.

But Mr Ryle feels the time is right for MTU to set out its stall and make a pitch for the new School.

He said Kerry has a long history of contributing to agricultural studies with agricultural engineering, agricultural science, veterinary bioscience, wildlife biology, biology and environmental studies, currently on the syllabus at MTU Kerry.

“Tralee town, and its surrounds, will comfortably accommodate 100 or more veterinary medicine students per annum at far less cost than Dublin, Cork and Limerick,” Mr Ryle said.

“Tralee will enable many deserving young people to fulfil the dream of a career as a vet. Candidates who fail to get a vet course place in UCD are forced to look to Eastern Europe. Currently, about 300 Irish vet students are based as far away as Warsaw in Poland, Budapest in Hungary and Kosice in Slovakia,” he added.

Mr Ryle said it was a ‘golden opportunity’ for Kerry to stake its claim in the field of veterinary studies, adding that MTU is prepared to compete with the ‘big two’ of UCC and UL for the new school.

He cited the strong political support in Kerry, which could back the idea. Education Minister Norma Foley, and former ministers Jimmy Deenihan and Dick Spring were mentioned as possible players in helping MTU secure the School.

“Advocates for a School of Veterinary Medicine in Tralee will have the everlasting gratitude of generations of vets and veterinary nurses, if they deliver the goods,” he said.

"It’s a golden opportunity for Tralee and Kerry. Let’s go for it as opportunities like this don’t present themselves too often. Nothing ventured nothing gained,” Mr Ryle said.