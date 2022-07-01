Call for Minister to clarify plans for Tralee Courthouse

THERE has been a renewed call for clarity on the Courts Service’ plans to refurbish or move Tralee courthouse from Independent Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae.

Currently the Courts Service is examining proposals to either refurbish the existing building – which dates back to 1834 – or move the courts to a new, purpose-built facility.

The former Denny factory site at the Island of Geese is the Courts Service’s favoured option for a new court complex, but this proposal is subject to significant opposition locally.

Numerous local business owners - particularly those in the Ashe Street area - along with members of the local legal community and former Denny’s workers are strongly opposed to moving the courthouse to the Denny site which was gifted to the people of Tralee by Kerry Group in 2014.

Deputy Healy-Rae raised the issue of the courthouse’ potential move during a Dáil debate on amendments to the Offences Against the State Act in trhe Dáil last Wednesday, June 29.

“I wish to raise a local issue, a new Circuit Court house for Tralee. We need to agree a site,” said Deputy Healy-Rae.

“Urgent discussions should take place now between all the interested parties: the Department of Justice, solicitors, businesspeople, members of the community and whoever else”.

“There are different sites, including Ballymullen Barracks, that need to be considered. It must be ensured that this courthouse is included in the imminent investment programme for public buildings. Otherwise, another opportunity may not arise for years, which in effect would mean, that the Circuit Court would be lost to Tralee forever and finish up in Limerick or elsewhere,” Deputy Hely Rae said.

“That is not good enough for the massive county of Kerry. We need our Circuit Court operating in a proper building with modern infrastructure and to ensure it is in place for all those who need to use it,” he added.

Last December Justice Minister Helen McEntee indicated in the Dáil – on foot of a question from Sinn Fein Kerry Td Pa Daly – that Tralee’s historic courthouse complex is likely to be moved from its present location on Ashe Street.

Minister McEntee told the Dáil that while the Courts Service preferred option in most cases is to upgrade existing buildings but that this was likely not possible in Tralee’s case.

The Minister added that Tralee Courthouse’s facilities are not up to the required standard and the current building was not large enough to accommodate the additional facilities that are needed.

“Having considered various options, I am informed that the Island of Geese site is the preferred option for the provision of a new court facility in Tralee and that this site was assessed by OPW architectural services earlier this year as being suitable for this purpose,” said Minister McEntee at the time.