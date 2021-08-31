Call for Kerry coroner’s costs to be met by Justice Department

A call has been made for the costs of Kerry's coroner services to be met by the Department of Justice.

Currently Kerry County Council is responsible for paying the cost of the county’s coroner services, which are estimated to be in the region of €308,000 annually. This includes the cost of the county’s two coroners, which was almost €140,000 in 2020, as well as administration costs, payments to undertakers, and payments for the State Pathologist.

However, a review of the Coroner’s Service back in 2000 recommended the establishment of a specific Coroners Agency, but this has not been implemented. 21 years later the cost is still being met local authorities rather than the Department of Justice.

Deputy Mayor of Kerry Cllr Michael Cahill wrote to the Minister of State for Civil and Criminal Justice, Hilegarde Naughton, to seek clarity on the situation and was informed that Dublin District Coroner is the only one to be paid by the Department of Justice. The rest are paid by the relevant local authorities including Kerry County Council.

“This is a large overhead averaging over €300,000 per annum which up to now is levied on Kerry County Council for a service that should be under the control of the Department of Justice,” said Cllr Cahill.

There are currently two coroners in Kerry who oversee inquests. Ms Aisling Quilter and Ms Helen Lucey are the two appointed coroners.

“An inquest must be held to investigate any sudden, unnatural, violent or unexplained death, to determine the identity of the deceased, when and where they died, and, without apportioning liability, how they died. This is the job of the Coroners Court but I cannot see how anyone could see it as the function of a local authority to provide such a service” said Councillor Cahill.

“I believe calls have already been made that the Coroners Court be reformed to make it more user friendly for the families of the deceased and to have it modernised. I am calling here and now for the responsibility for the payment of coroner’s salaries, fees and expenses from the carrying out of post-mortems and inquests to be transferred over to the Department of Justice, where it right fully belongs," he said.

Cllr Cahill said that the money could be used to provide the services that the local authority must provide, which does not include a court service.

“The funding saved can be more correctly and meaningfully spent on services by Kerry County Council, that fit into the range usually delegated to a local authority. If right was right Kerry County Council should be reimbursed by the Department of Justice the millions of euros paid for this service over many years.”

Cllr Cahill and Cllr Jim Finucane have also previously called for a meeting with the Justice Minister on the matter.