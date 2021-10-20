Call for judiciary to be included in review of Garda misconduct

Belfast-based law firm KRW Law has written to the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and to the Justice Minister Heather Humphreys seeking to have the review into investigations of alleged sexual and domestic abuse by gardaí extended to include members of the judiciary abusing their position.

In the letter, the law firm, which represents many victims of abuse, said they welcome the review but queried if it was possible to extend it.

“We want to put on record our welcoming the initiative. It will go a long way helping facilitate full independence of due process on investigations in this sensitive and important area,” they said in the letter seen by The Kerryman.

“However we do note that the proposals present as Gardaí–centric. We appreciate you may well be limited in confining Terms of Reference to serving members of An Garda Síochána only. We do feel there is an opportunity here to extend the initiative to include other personnel within the ranks of the justice system,” the letter states.

KRW Law refers specially to a “recent high profile case involving allegations against a retired District Judge and more specifically allegations that he abused his position of authority as a serving Judge.”

“To that end we propose to copy this correspondence to the Justice Minister with a view to further engagement on extending your well founded initiative to include other persons of authority within the wider justice system.”

Commissioner Drew Harris announced that a team under the Garda National Protective Services Bureau will check if investigations for alleged offences against gardaí of sexual and domestic abuse were properly investigated and files sent to the DPP.

Last month, Dublin Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy availed of Dáil privilege to identify former Kerry Judge James O’Connor as the former judge at the centre of allegations that they abused their position by seeking a sexual relationship with a woman who appeared in their court.

In the Dáil last month, Deputy Murphy alleged the retired judge “abused his position to persistently and completely inappropriately pursue a vulnerable woman who was before his court on a family law matter for a sexual relationship”.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has described allegations as “very serious” issues. Mr O’Connor has not commented on the allegations made against him.

The retired judge – who is from Glencar, near Killorglin – was first appointed to the bench in 1998.

He was initially assigned to courts in County Cork but moved to oversee the courts in Kerry’s District 17 in 2005. He retired in 2018 after his application to stay on the bench for another year was refused.