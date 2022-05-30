Cahill: Cromane school could lose teacher because of technicality

A Cromane national school stands danger of losing a mainstream teacher from its staff because a technicality, a Fianna Fáil Councillor has told a Kenmare Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Michael Cahill raised the matter through a Notice of Motion he brought to last Friday’s meeting.

Cllr Cahill said that enrolment numbers are counted from October 2021, at which time Scoil Réalt na Mara had 136 pupils, leaving them two shy of the 138 they needed to keep staffing at current levels. Cllr Cahill explained that the school has been advised it will lose a teacher for the 2022/23 academic year.

But since then, a further six children, including four Ukrainian refugees, have enrolled at the Cromane school, putting them four above the threshold they failed to reach seven months ago.

Cllr Cahill has called on the local authority to contact Minister for Education Norma Foley TD on the matter, and he hopes to see the Department of Education showing some flexibility on the matter.

“Scoil Réalt na Mara in Cromane have been deemed two short of the required 138 enrolments in October 2021 and are due to lose a mainstream teacher because of that,” he said. “But since then, six additional enrolments have occurred, including four Ukrainian children fleeing the invasion of their country by Russia.

“I would hope that the Department of Education could show some flexibility in such situations, particularly, as in this case, you are talking about the loss of a teacher.

“We cannot expect a teacher to sit at home for 12 months until the post is reopened. The numbers are there now and it is now that they need a teacher.”