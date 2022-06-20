Cahersiveen town regeneration plans being drawn up

Design plans are being drawn up to progress a major regeneration project for Cahersiveen, which will see the landscape of the town transformed.

The significant investment of more than €2m, with further funding to come, will see public-realm improvements and the repurposing of buildings to create a brand-new public realm space that has been termed the Daniel O’Connell quarter.

The former Carnegie building once a hugely important building in the town, will be revamped as part of the plan to give a new look to the town. This will also apply to other buildings.

The project, which will take some years to progress, is now in the initial stage, and an architect-led design team has been appointed and is currently developing design proposals for the renovation, conservation and extension to the Carnegie building and the library building.

A landscape architect is also developing design proposals for public-realm and waterfront-amenity enhancement.

Locations included in the public realm enhancement are the Fair Green, New Market Street, Church Street, Main Street, Old Market Street, O’Connell Street, Bridge Street and Quay Street.

An engineering firm is preparing a building condition report for the Iveragh ballroom. Elements which are being addressed in the report include structure, fire, energy, accessibility, and overall suitability of the building for its proposed use. Kerry County Council is working with Living Iveragh on this element of the project.

Kerry County Council has also confirmed, in a motion at a recent council meeting, that negotiations with landowners are ongoing in relation to various elements of the project.

Cllr Michael Cahill said this week that the news is positive for the town.

“I believe that when this Rural Regeneration Development project is completed, it will have transformed the town of Cahersiveen for the better on so many different levels. I am delighted to play my part in helping to secure this funding for such a fantastic project, and I am excited by the journey it will bring us on," he said.

"This is, in total, a €19.5 million regeneration project for Cahersiveen town and along with the South Kerry Greenway as I have stated many, many times since day one, will be a ‘gamechanger’ for the entire Cahersiveen area, Iveragh and all of South Kerry," said Councillor Cahill.