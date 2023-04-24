Cahersiveen Mountain Roots Music Festival makes its return this May Bank holiday weekend

Members of the High Plains Traditional group who will perform at the Cahersiveen Mountain Roots Festival this May Bank Holiday Weekend.

The Cahersiveen Mountain Roots Music Weekend returns this May Bank Holiday weekend for what is one of the fastest growing music events in the county.

Now in its seventh year, the festival runs form April 28-30 and promises a weekend filled with music for everyone to enjoy.

This year's festival will kick off with an open session at the Sauna at Cuas Crom beach on Friday at 4pm. Visitors can come and play or listen, book a sauna session, or enjoy a swim or a walk in lovely Cuas Crom.

The opening event will be held at Camos from 7pm to 9pm, with free entry, where Ger Wolfe and local talents, including Rosaleen and Peter Mullarkey, will be performing. Afterward, there will be open live sessions in different pubs around the town, all within walking distance.

On Saturday morning, ‘Music at The Market’ takes place from 10am to 2pm at the Fairfield. Visitors can engage with musicians, music lovers, friends, and families to enjoy the different stalls, music sessions, poetry, workshops, good coffee, and a showcase from Sparrow Performing Arts.

On Sunday, High Plains Tradition will perform music during Mass at 11:30am. The festival will feature five main categories of events, including open sessions at various venues and times, afternoon pub gigs, concert tickets (limited seats), night-time gigs (free entry), and late-night gigs with bar extension (entry fee).

Concerts, which are ticketed at €20, will take place at The Haven (above the Anchor) and will be limited to seats. Doors will open at 7pm for a 7:30pm start and will finish at 9:30pm. Freddie White will perform on Saturday, and Hank Wedel - with guest Declan Sinnott - will perform on Sunday.

Afternoon pub gigs are free entry events, with the ‘John Nyhan Special’ with guests performing at Murts from 12:30pm to 2pm on Sunday, and High Plains Tradition performing at The Fertha Bar and Restaurant from 3pm to 5pm.

Night-time gigs, which are also free entry events, will be held from 9.30pm to 11.30pm. On Saturday, the Dizzy Blues Band will perform at Murts, Fiona Kennedy and Band will perform at The Fertha, and Strunky will perform at The Anchor. On Sunday, the Dizzy Blues Band will perform at Murts, and Reverse the Hearse will perform at The Fertha.

Late-night gigs with bar extension will take place at The Shebeen's back-room venue from 11 pm, with an entry fee of €10 payable at the door or with a ticket. High Plains Tradition will perform on Saturday, April 29th, and Two Time Polka will perform on Sunday, April 30th.

Festival information can be found at www.cahersiveenmountainrootsmusic.com. Concert tickets can be purchased at 0877069935 or 0852513986.