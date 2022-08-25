Cahersiveen based chef, Alline, named ‘Best Vegan’ winner in national contest

Cahersiveen-based pastry chef, Alline Isense Dalpiaz, has been chosen a top winner in the recent nationwide search by banana importer Fyffes to find Ireland’s most imaginative meal-makers.

Cahersiveen-based pastry chef, Alline Isense Dalpiaz, has been chosen a top winner in the recent nationwide search by banana importer Fyffes to find Ireland’s most imaginative meal-makers.

In topping the ‘best vegan category’, Alline fought off stiff competition from the large volume of competitors who responded to the invitation fronted by well-known television cook, Donal Skehan – whose previous collaborations with Fyffes led to the discovery of Ireland’s most creative banana bread bakers and banana dessert makers.

This year, Skehan broadened his search to find the most delicious dish, from first to final course, savoury or sweet, in which a banana is the key ingredient. Describing the quest, Skehan called it “a challenge to mums, dads and the younger generation to create an appetising recipe that will demonstrate the versatility of bananas as an ingredient, whether in meals that are cooked, baked, boiled, blended and everything in between.”

No stranger to the competition, Alline also topped a category in last year’s event, winning ‘best styling’ for her ‘Banana Brownie’.

A pastry chef at Aghadoe Heights Hotel & Spa, Killarney, Brazilian-born Alline moved to Kerry four years ago, having first arrived in the county as an English student in 2013. Admitting a passion for baking since a young teenager, Alline has been honing her skills whilst working in restaurants and hotels in her native Brazil.

In creating her prize-winning ‘Vegan Banana Baked Alaska’, Alline combined delicious ginger banana bread with salted caramel sauce, caramelized banana ice cream and toasted ginger meringue – garnished with vanilla tuile, honeycomb and candied ginger.

Congratulating Alline on her success which she says ‘demonstrates the obvious dedication and enthusiasm she puts into her culinary creations’, Fyffes head of marketing, Emma Hunt-Duffy went on the praise all those who entered the competition, adding “it was particularly pleasing to see the incredible levels of skill and creativity amongst those who took part, not least the younger, next generation of home baking enthusiasts”.