Caddyshack actor Bill Murray to visit Ballybunion Golf Club

Actor and comedian Bill Murray tees off from the first tee box during the 2012 Irish Open Golf Championship Pro-Am Royal Portrush, Portrush, Co. Antrim. Photo by Sportsfile

Actor Bill Murray, who is best known for his roles in Groundhog Day and Ghostbusters, is to bring further fame to Ballybunion Golf Course this week when he plays a round of golf at one of Kerry’s best known courses.

The actor and comedian is in Ireland to film a new season of The Links Life, a golf travel documentary trying out Ireland’s best golf courses, presented by author Tom Coyne.

The show will see the Caddyshack actor play a number of courses around Ireland, including the O’Meara course at Carton House, Carne Golf Links, Portsalon, the new St Patrick’s Links course at Rosapenna, Cruit Island, Narin and Portnoo, Enniscrone, Connemara, Galway Bay Golf Resort and Ballybunion Golf Course.

Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland, Niall Gibbons said his visit will showcase Ireland’s top golf courses.

“We are delighted to support the filming of The Links Life featuring Bill Murray. It is a really great way to showcase Ireland and some of our top golf courses.”