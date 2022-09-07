The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) and Kerry Gardaí conducted a search operation in the Kerry and Cork divisions today during which they seized bank documents and property.

Two Rolex watches, cash and designer footwear was seized along with documents relating to the purchase of properties.

The operation was aimed at individuals involved in the targeting of the elderly and the vulnerable on the pretence of conducting home repairs and roofing work both nationally and internationally.

The operation was conducted by CAB Officers and Kerry Gardaí supported by the Regional Armed Response Unit, the Kerry Divisional search team, the Garda Dog Unit and the Customs Dog Unit, and involved searches of eleven residential addresses and four professional searches

This morning’s operation was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation commenced following a referral to the Criminal Assets Bureau by a CAB profiler attached to Killarney Garda Station.

The operation marks a significant development in money laundering and proceeds of crime investigations being conducted by the Criminal Assets Bureau and Killarney Gardaí. The investigation into the source of funds used to acquire assets, including properties, remains ongoing.