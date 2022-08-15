Butler Arms in Waterville under new ownership

Paddy McKillen jr’s Press Up group has purchased well-known Butler Arms Hotel in Waterville.

The hotel has been operated by the Huggard family for generations and the sale of the hotel to the large group marks the end of the family’s association with the hotel.

However, the hotel will continue to operate as always and there will be no job losses.

Press Up own several hotels in Dublin as well as in Cork, Galway and Westmeath including the The Dean Hotels in Cork, Dublin and Galway. This is their first acquisition of a Kerry hotel.

In a statement Press Up said they have no taken over the running of the well-known hotel, at the entrance to the village.

"Press Up Hospitality Group have confirmed the purchase of The Butler Arms Hotel in Waterville, Co. Kerry. Located on the seafront in the picturesque Waterville Village on the Ring of Kerry coastline. The 60 bedroom hotel has been in operation for over 100 years under four generations of the Huggard family, who recently made the decision to sell the property. It will be business as usual under the new ownership, with no closures planned and no impact to the current employees.”

The Hospitality group also owns several restaurants and bars.