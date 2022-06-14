Busy week for KMR as walkers warned on risks

Kerry Mountain Rescue in action on Monday when they rescued five people stuck on Howling Ridge. Photo courtesy of KMR.

Kerry Mountain Rescue has this week urged people to think of the dangers on Kerry’s mountains following what has been an extremely busy fortnight for the voluntary rescue group.

The group has been called out to seven rescues in just two weeks – the most recent involving five walkers stranded overnight on Howling Ridge.

They were bought to safety on Monday afternoon following a six-hour operation by a seven man team that saw the group roped to the summit and guided down from there.

On Saturday a walker had a lucky escape after he fell 150ft in the Black Valley from the area of the Big Gun/Cumeenapesta area. The man (40), from Dublin/Kildare area, had to be stretchered down from the mountain due to wind conditions which prevented Rescue 115 from winching him down.

Friends feared the worst after the saw the man fall from the top and tumble but, thankfully, he never lost consciousness and while he broke three vertebrae in his back he will make a full recovery.

The nine-hour 27-man operation by Kerry Mountain Rescue saw the man stretched down the mountain in treacherous ground conditions. High winds means Rescue 115 was unable to airlift him to safety and the crew had to carry him down to Lough Googh where he was eventually airlifted to UHK at 11pm that night.

The voluntary crew have now been tasked seven times in just two weeks and as the tourist season kicks off in earnest, they are expecting this to increase.

“There will be more this summer. Last August we had 16 call-outs in 16 days and we are heading into the holiday season we will be busy,” said KMRT member Gerry Christie.

He said it was a “new phenomenon to do it [Carrauntoohil] once, tick the box and put up the photo on Instagram and Tik Tok,” but this has led to walkers heading to Carrauntoohil without putting thought into it and without learning any mountaineering skills. He said the COVID pandemic added to this as people turned to the outdoor for recreation rather than indoor activities.

Mr Christie said the advent of the phone also means that people think they are safe as they have a phone.

He said that walkers need to know what they are facing on The Reeks and on Carrauntoohil.

“Any activity has an inherent risk but to head up the mountain without any idea what you facing is not the wisest thing to do.”

“I am not a sailor but I can’t just head out as I don’t have a boat – going to sea is the same, you need to know what you are about and people fail to see the mountains are the same.”

“I think people think it is the same as walking around Muckross Lake but that it takes longer. We over-estimate our abilities but we don’t realise it until we are up to our neck.”

He said Kerry Mountain Rescue are not telling people to stay away from the mountains but to think of the danger.

“We are not telling you to stay away but we are telling you to be careful. People don’t think of the risks or the risks are grossly underestimated,” said Mr Christie.